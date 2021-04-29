Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the March 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of NFJ stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

