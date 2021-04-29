Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%.

VRTS traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.09. 3,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,513. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

VRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.60.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

