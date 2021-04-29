Visa Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.81. The company has a market cap of $455.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

