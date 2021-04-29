Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

V opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $455.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $236.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

