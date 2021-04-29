Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report $5.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $6.01 billion. Visa posted sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $23.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $24.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.00 billion to $28.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of V stock opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $171.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.81. The company has a market capitalization of $455.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

