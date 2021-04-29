Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.06 and a 200 day moving average of $209.81. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $236.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

