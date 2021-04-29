Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

NYSE:V opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $236.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

