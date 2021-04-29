Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Visa has raised its dividend payment by 76.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,386,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468,807. The stock has a market cap of $462.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.06 and a 200-day moving average of $209.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.37.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

