Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $245.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.37.

NYSE V traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.05. 58,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average is $209.81. Visa has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $236.27. The company has a market capitalization of $458.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

