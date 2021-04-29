Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $245.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.37.
NYSE V traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.05. 58,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average is $209.81. Visa has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $236.27. The company has a market capitalization of $458.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after buying an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
