Visor.Finance Market Cap Reaches $95.04 Million (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $95.04 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00005867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.42 or 0.00823726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00097866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,228,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

