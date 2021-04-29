Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.11. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 94,219 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,511 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

