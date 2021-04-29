Vista Outdoor (VSTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Vista Outdoor has set its Q4 guidance at $0.55-0.65 EPS and its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.55-0.65 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.