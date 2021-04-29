Vistra (VST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Vistra (NYSE: VST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2021 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Vistra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

4/12/2021 – Vistra was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/23/2021 – Vistra had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/23/2021 – Vistra had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/22/2021 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Vistra was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/17/2021 – Vistra was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/15/2021 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Vistra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

3/8/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Vistra had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

3/1/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Vistra was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

VST stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 140,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985,611. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

