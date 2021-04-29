Vistra (VST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Vistra (NYSE: VST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/26/2021 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Vistra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “
- 4/12/2021 – Vistra was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/23/2021 – Vistra had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.
- 3/23/2021 – Vistra had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
- 3/22/2021 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Vistra was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.
- 3/17/2021 – Vistra was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/15/2021 – Vistra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2021 – Vistra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “
- 3/8/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Vistra had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.
- 3/1/2021 – Vistra had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Vistra was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
VST stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 140,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985,611. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.
Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
