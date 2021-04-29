Vitae Hits Market Capitalization of $36.09 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Vitae has a total market cap of $36.09 million and $3.30 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003496 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

