VITE Trading Up 17% Over Last Week (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VITE has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $91.56 million and $37.73 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,013,584,755 coins and its circulating supply is 481,013,645 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

