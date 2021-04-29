Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VIZSF opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

