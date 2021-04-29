VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.69

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $3.86. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 213,203 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $64.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.
Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.