Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.57.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of VCRA traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 395,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,856. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $220,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $422,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,612 shares of company stock worth $2,796,164 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.