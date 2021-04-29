Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VDMCY opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Vodacom Group has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

