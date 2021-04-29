Vonage (VG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.15 million. On average, analysts expect Vonage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Vonage has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

