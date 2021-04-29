Vontier (VNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Vontier to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.90 million. On average, analysts expect Vontier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNT opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

