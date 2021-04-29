Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.60. 841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 258,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

