VoteCoin (VOT) Price Down 1.7% This Week

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $70,316.70 and approximately $65.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.22 or 0.00432481 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00168739 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.14 or 0.00216290 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003634 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

