VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Shares of VSEC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. 315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,205. VSE has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.79 million, a PE ratio of 437.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

