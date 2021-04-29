Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $997.00 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.95.

NYSE:VMC opened at $179.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $182.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

