W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 1-Year High at $428.89

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $428.89 and last traded at $426.65, with a volume of 687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $422.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after buying an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,432,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,113,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

