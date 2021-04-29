Wagerr Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $27.64 million and approximately $105,736.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00019285 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.86 or 0.01166476 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 214,761,257 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

