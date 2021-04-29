Walker & Dunlop (WD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of WD opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $113.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,660,221. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.