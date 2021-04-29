Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $21.14 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,650 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 25,862 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $254.56 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $171.88 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

