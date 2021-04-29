Waltonchain Price Hits $1.66 (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003043 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $119.40 million and $11.74 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.83 or 0.05126919 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00063738 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

