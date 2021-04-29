Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $1.72 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $291.15 million and $19.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00003214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

