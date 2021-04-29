WandX (WAND) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. WandX has a market capitalization of $233,668.80 and approximately $582.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WandX has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One WandX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WandX

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

