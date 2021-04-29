Warburg Research Reiterates €79.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.75 ($87.94).

BAS traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, reaching €70.89 ($83.40). The stock had a trading volume of 2,644,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.43. Basf has a one year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

