Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 74,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 920,656 shares.The stock last traded at $38.28 and had previously closed at $39.20.

WMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 129,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

