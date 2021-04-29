Warp Finance (WARP) Price Tops $624.35 on Major Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $624.35 or 0.01165130 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $58,374.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

