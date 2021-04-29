Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.79 million, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

