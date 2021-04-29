Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.320-0.350 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.35 EPS.

WRE stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. 1,051,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

