Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.54. 826,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average is $104.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 151.97, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $118.79.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

