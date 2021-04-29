Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Shares of WCN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.95. The company had a trading volume of 39,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,258. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $118.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

