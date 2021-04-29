Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $137.62. 11,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

