Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Hits New 52-Week High at $950.00

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41) and last traded at GBX 950 ($12.41), with a volume of 17457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.95).

The stock has a market capitalization of £147.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 692.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 559.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25.

Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

