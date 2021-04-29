Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 12-Month High at $296.99

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $296.99 and last traded at $296.99, with a volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Watsco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Watsco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

