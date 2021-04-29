Wayfair (W) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $311.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a one year low of $119.70 and a one year high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.01.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total value of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,458,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $415,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,581 shares of company stock worth $7,180,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.35.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.