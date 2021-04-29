Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Wayside Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $108.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Carol Dibattiste bought 1,105 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $28,376.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

