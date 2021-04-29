WazirX (WRX) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00005153 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $799.05 million and approximately $63.89 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00281158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.00 or 0.01093138 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00025714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.30 or 0.00707234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,635.91 or 0.99720124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

