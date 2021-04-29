WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.08% of WD-40 worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $252.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a one year low of $165.91 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

