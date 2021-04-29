Wealthlocks Price Reaches $53.79 on Major Exchanges (WLT)

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Wealthlocks has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $23,682.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wealthlocks coin can currently be purchased for about $53.79 or 0.00101644 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wealthlocks has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00281388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.80 or 0.01099389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.91 or 0.00714112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,078.24 or 1.00297768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wealthlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wealthlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

