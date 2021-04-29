Weatherford International (WFTIQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Weatherford International to post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter.

Shares of WFTIQ stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFTIQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Earnings History for Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.