Weatherford International (WFTIQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Weatherford International to post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter.

Shares of WFTIQ stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFTIQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.