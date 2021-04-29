Webcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,228.00 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $157,856.50 and $4,228.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Webcoin has traded up 72.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00067463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00076952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.98 or 0.00815540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00097210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001657 BTC.

About Webcoin

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

