WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,477 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $20,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

WEC opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

